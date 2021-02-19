Check out this: CAE Inc. (CAE) could be on the verge of a big rally

CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) is -10.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.80 and a high of $30.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAE stock was last observed hovering at around $24.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $28.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.33% off the consensus price target high of $33.12 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.59% higher than the price target low of $26.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.73, the stock is 1.52% and -3.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 30.44% off its SMA200. CAE registered -18.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.40.

The stock witnessed a -1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.17%, and is -3.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

CAE Inc. (CAE) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $7.08B and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 141.31 and Fwd P/E is 32.50. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.35% and -19.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

CAE Inc. (CAE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CAE Inc. (CAE) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CAE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $611.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

CAE Inc. (CAE) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in CAE Inc. (CAE), with 333.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 68.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 265.78M, and float is at 265.39M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 68.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with over 16.65 million shares valued at $243.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.89% of the CAE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with 15.87 million shares valued at $440.27 million to account for 5.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 9.53 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $139.39 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 7.94 million with a market value of $116.05 million.

CAE Inc. (CAE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -22.22% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -62.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.29.