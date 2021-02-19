Check out this: Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) is 22.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.40 and a high of $58.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENTA stock was last observed hovering at around $52.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.8% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -47.74% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.71, the stock is 2.08% and 10.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 8.25% off its SMA200. ENTA registered -3.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.23.

The stock witnessed a 7.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.05%, and is -4.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $101.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.66% and -11.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.95 with sales reaching $25.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.60% year-over-year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA), with 2.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.86% while institutional investors hold 108.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.09M, and float is at 17.86M with Short Float at 13.09%. Institutions hold 95.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.41 million shares valued at $143.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.91% of the ENTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 1.77 million shares valued at $81.26 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.72 million shares representing 8.54% and valued at over $78.78 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $43.53 million.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MELLETT PAUL J, the company’s Treasurer and CFO. SEC filings show that MELLETT PAUL J sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $45.58 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61759.0 shares.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 11.28% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 12.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.06.