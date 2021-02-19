Check out this: EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) could be on the verge of a big rally

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is -3.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVOP stock was last observed hovering at around $26.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -24.14% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.07, the stock is 1.50% and -1.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 5.35% off its SMA200. EVOP registered -12.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.82.

The stock witnessed a -7.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.53%, and is -3.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $451.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.72. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.61% and -13.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVO Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $117.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.30% in year-over-year returns.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP), with 307.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 96.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.68M, and float is at 41.03M with Short Float at 2.21%. Institutions hold 96.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Advisory Inc. with over 4.53 million shares valued at $112.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.77% of the EVOP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.61 million shares valued at $89.8 million to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.2 million shares representing 7.62% and valued at over $86.48 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $61.46 million.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Darren, the company’s President, International. SEC filings show that Wilson Darren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69195.0 shares.

EVO Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that de Groot Steven J (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $28.00 per share for $56000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EVOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Wilson Darren (President, International) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 73,195 shares of EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP).