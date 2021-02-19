Check out this: Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) is 20.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $22.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LQDT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.44% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -6.33% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $19.14, the stock is 1.98% and 9.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 97.20% off its SMA200. LQDT registered 304.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.64.

The stock witnessed a -6.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.67%, and is 18.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) has around 574 employees, a market worth around $643.32M and $212.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.25 and Fwd P/E is 34.79. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 535.71% and -13.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidity Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $55.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT), with 6.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.94% while institutional investors hold 80.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.18M, and float is at 25.99M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 64.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.07 million shares valued at $64.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the LQDT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.61 million shares valued at $41.58 million to account for 7.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. which holds 2.24 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $35.64 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 1.74 million with a market value of $12.95 million.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 84 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaffer Mark A, the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Shaffer Mark A sold 1,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $18.10 per share for a total of $24942.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55809.0 shares.

Liquidity Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Shaffer Mark A (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold a total of 36,441 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $17.60 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55809.0 shares of the LQDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Rozdilsky Nicholas (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 2,515 shares at an average price of $17.20 for $43258.0. The insider now directly holds 24,926 shares of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 980.29% up over the past 12 months. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 130.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.41% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.