Check out this: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) is 6.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.85 and a high of $22.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSLX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.21% lower than the price target low of $21.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.19, the stock is 4.68% and 5.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 21.06% off its SMA200. TSLX registered 1.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.00.

The stock witnessed a 5.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.78%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.15 and Fwd P/E is 10.47. Distance from 52-week low is 104.43% and -2.57% from its 52-week high.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $64.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX), with 261.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 58.24% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 58.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System with over 6.19 million shares valued at $128.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the TSLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.59 million shares valued at $74.56 million to account for 5.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. which holds 2.72 million shares representing 4.02% and valued at over $56.38 million, while Delphi Financial Group, Inc. holds 2.34% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $32.9 million.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Doddy Hurley, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Doddy Hurley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $17.81 per share for a total of $26715.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3500.0 shares.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Slotkin Judy S (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $18.46 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7500.0 shares of the TSLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Ross John (Director) acquired 3,299 shares at an average price of $18.60 for $61353.0. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX).