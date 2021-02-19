Check out this: WEX Inc. (WEX) could be on the verge of a big rally

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is 7.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.12 and a high of $236.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WEX stock was last observed hovering at around $224.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.86% off its average median price target of $214.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.48% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -67.03% lower than the price target low of $131.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $218.81, the stock is 7.28% and 8.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 31.25% off its SMA200. WEX registered -6.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $205.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $172.38.

The stock witnessed a 8.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.14%, and is 2.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

WEX Inc. (WEX) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $9.57B and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 211.62 and Fwd P/E is 26.73. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.66% and -7.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

WEX Inc. (WEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WEX Inc. (WEX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WEX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.46 with sales reaching $384.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.60% in year-over-year returns.

WEX Inc. (WEX) Top Institutional Holders

463 institutions hold shares in WEX Inc. (WEX), with 291.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 102.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.17M, and float is at 43.30M with Short Float at 2.44%. Institutions hold 101.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 4.17 million shares valued at $579.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.44% of the WEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.99 million shares valued at $554.05 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.84 million shares representing 8.70% and valued at over $781.38 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 7.54% of the shares totaling 3.33 million with a market value of $462.19 million.

WEX Inc. (WEX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at WEX Inc. (WEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simon Roberto, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Simon Roberto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $199.50 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10878.0 shares.

WEX Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Cooper David G (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 3,777 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $201.00 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3564.0 shares of the WEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Simon Roberto (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $185.00 for $1.85 million. The insider now directly holds 10,878 shares of WEX Inc. (WEX).

WEX Inc. (WEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading 1.03% up over the past 12 months. Cardtronics plc (CATM) is -9.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.58% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.69.