China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) – The -67.25% Downside Potential Remains

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) is 7.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $13.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -67.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -67.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.69, the stock is -0.14% and -1.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 72.23% off its SMA200. CAAS registered 182.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.56.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.11%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.84% over the week and 8.30% over the month.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) has around 4039 employees, a market worth around $206.12M and $387.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.58. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 369.47% and -51.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Automotive Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $115.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.00% in year-over-year returns.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS), with 19.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.39% while institutional investors hold 8.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.11M, and float is at 11.60M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 3.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.5 million shares valued at $3.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.61% of the CAAS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.42 million to account for 0.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Gabelli Funds, LLC holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 88022.0 with a market value of $0.55 million.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LI JIE, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that LI JIE sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $9.03 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91030.0 shares.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) that is trading 14.14% up over the past 12 months. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is 7.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -370.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.