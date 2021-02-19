CLPS stock down 14%, should you worry?

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS), the consulting, solution provider, and information technology company, is working in China and globally for financial, banking, and insurance institutions. On February 18th, its shares rose to 121.2% due to its latest global market achievements by signing a vendor agreement with a large U.S. digital payment platform. Yesterday, the stock went down 14% thanks to profit-taking.

Among CLPS’s 18 delivery and R&D centers, ten are working in China, and the other eight are providing services globally. In the past ten years, CNLP contributed to numerous U.S., Australian, European, and china and Hong Kong’s I.T., business know-how, development methods, and talent solutions.

On February 8th, CNLP signed a Master Services Agreement with a large U.S. e-commerce firm named “Client.” The Client’s e-commerce system has prevailed across the border, for which CLPS will provide the I.T. and data management services.

Initially, CLPS provided I.T. services to the Client’s R&D center in Mainland China in 2014. The outstanding performance and trustworthiness compelled both the entities to go for a vendor contract in business and I.T. services in the Client’s global R&D centers.

According to the Chief operating officer of CLPS, Mr. Henri Li, their contract with the U.S. firm ensures that they are the best I.T. service providers globally. CLPS’s trust and recognition encourage them to prevail and introduce new business opportunities worldwide. The contract is proof of their commitment and reliability.

The company is following a global expansion strategy for its services, which positively impacts its shares in the global financial market. Its exposure is expanding through mainland China to the largest economies of the world.

The sales are improving over time, and CLPS is reinvesting in its business, following the global expansion strategy. Stock is getting higher rather than going backward and returned 30% profits to the previous year’s shareholders. These promising trends added to the share increase on the whole.