CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Volatility At 2.28%, Should You Add A Position?

241 institutions hold shares in CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), with 548.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 100.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 271.60M, and float is at 270.84M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 100.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Loews Corporation with over 243.21 million shares valued at $7.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 89.62% of the CNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.74 million shares valued at $172.01 million to account for 2.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. which holds 1.55 million shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $60.24 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $54.94 million.

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is 12.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $48.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNA stock was last observed hovering at around $44.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.17% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -12.67% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.94, the stock is 7.18% and 11.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 30.06% off its SMA200. CNA registered -8.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.91.

The stock witnessed a 7.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.87%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $12.09B and $10.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.35 and Fwd P/E is 10.49. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.50% and -9.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNA Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $2.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 52.50% in year-over-year returns.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 9.56% up over the past 12 months. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is -27.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.