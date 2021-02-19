Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.73% Change This Year

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) is 9.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.46 and a high of $13.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLNC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.23, the stock is -1.49% and 2.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 27.82% off its SMA200. CLNC registered -38.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.66.

The stock witnessed a -1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.07%, and is -2.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 12.53. Profit margin for the company is -90.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.55% and -41.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $78.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.70% in year-over-year returns.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC), with 937.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 68.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.58M, and float is at 127.03M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 68.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.12 million shares valued at $60.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.32% of the CLNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.39 million shares valued at $36.31 million to account for 5.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nut Tree Capital Management, LP which holds 6.06 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $29.75 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $8.62 million.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Palame David A, the company’s GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY. SEC filings show that Palame David A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $4.70 per share for a total of $47000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84395.0 shares.

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that Palame David A (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $5.00 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74395.0 shares of the CLNC stock.