CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Is Up 125.63% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) is 125.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.46 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -25.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -25.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.25, the stock is 60.63% and 73.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 17.90% off its SMA200. CTK registered 11.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.58.

The stock witnessed a 128.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.03%, and is 21.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.94% over the week and 14.20% over the month.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) has around 553 employees, a market worth around $410.38M and $408.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.07% and -16.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.80%).

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $106.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -466.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 150.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.20% in year-over-year returns.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK), with 2.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.13% while institutional investors hold 1.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.41M, and float is at 49.04M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 1.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 2.12 million shares valued at $10.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.79% of the CTK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is SC China Holding Ltd with 0.42 million shares valued at $2.03 million to account for 9.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.19 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $0.95 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 64700.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.