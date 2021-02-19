CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

826 institutions hold shares in CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), with 461.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 99.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.16M, and float is at 38.98M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 98.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.53 million shares valued at $3.84 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.48% of the CSGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.5 million shares valued at $3.24 billion to account for 8.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.45 million shares representing 8.74% and valued at over $2.92 billion, while BAMCO Inc. holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $1.7 billion.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is -0.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $500.24 and a high of $952.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSGP stock was last observed hovering at around $910.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.08% off its average median price target of $1000.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.26% off the consensus price target high of $1025.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -8.47% lower than the price target low of $848.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $919.83, the stock is 1.03% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 13.17% off its SMA200. CSGP registered 24.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $903.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $869.51.

The stock witnessed a 5.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.47%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has around 4337 employees, a market worth around $35.68B and $1.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 123.42 and Fwd P/E is 80.48. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.88% and -3.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CoStar Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.41 with sales reaching $434.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.90% in year-over-year returns.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ruggles Lisa, the company’s Senior VP, Global Research. SEC filings show that Ruggles Lisa sold 7,596 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $870.00 per share for a total of $6.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14464.0 shares.

CoStar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that FLORANCE ANDREW C (President and CEO) sold a total of 15,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $851.66 per share for $13.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CSGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, FLORANCE ANDREW C (President and CEO) disposed off 15,584 shares at an average price of $848.16 for $13.22 million. The insider now directly holds 107,121 shares of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP).

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) that is trading 226.36% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.