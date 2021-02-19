Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) is 19.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.54 and a high of $20.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVLG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.87% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.3% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.74, the stock is 6.79% and 9.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 12.39% off its SMA200. CVLG registered 21.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.99.

The stock witnessed a 12.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.62%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) has around 5550 employees, a market worth around $303.71M and $838.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.45. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.25% and -14.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $199.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Top Institutional Holders

121 institutions hold shares in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG), with 4.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.40% while institutional investors hold 81.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.13M, and float is at 11.33M with Short Float at 3.46%. Institutions hold 61.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.36 million shares valued at $20.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.17% of the CVLG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.25 million shares valued at $21.86 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.52 million shares representing 3.52% and valued at over $9.1 million, while Scopus Asset Management, LLC holds 3.17% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $8.19 million.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BUNN PAUL, the company’s EVP, CFO, & Secretary. SEC filings show that BUNN PAUL bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $13.40 per share for a total of $26800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55270.0 shares.

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that BUNN PAUL (EVP, CFO, & Secretary) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $13.55 per share for $6775.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53270.0 shares of the CVLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, PARKER DAVID RAY (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) acquired 36,300 shares at an average price of $13.66 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 2,220,871 shares of Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG).

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 12.06% up over the past 12 months. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is 138.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.75.