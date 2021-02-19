CTS Corporation (CTS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

197 institutions hold shares in CTS Corporation (CTS), with 753.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.33% while institutional investors hold 98.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.27M, and float is at 31.52M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 96.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.04 million shares valued at $172.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.61% of the CTS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.54 million shares valued at $77.94 million to account for 10.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.97 million shares representing 9.21% and valued at over $65.5 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.17% of the shares totaling 1.99 million with a market value of $43.89 million.

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is -8.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.92 and a high of $37.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.15% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.24% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.54, the stock is -3.19% and -6.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 22.86% off its SMA200. CTS registered 6.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.05.

The stock witnessed a -10.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.63%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

CTS Corporation (CTS) has around 3570 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $424.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.62 and Fwd P/E is 19.13. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.98% and -15.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

CTS Corporation (CTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CTS Corporation (CTS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CTS Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $120.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.30% in year-over-year returns.

CTS Corporation (CTS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at CTS Corporation (CTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zulueta Alfonso G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zulueta Alfonso G bought 940 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $22.17 per share for a total of $20840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13013.0 shares.

CTS Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Zulueta Alfonso G (Director) bought a total of 863 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $21.59 per share for $18632.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12073.0 shares of the CTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Zulueta Alfonso G (Director) acquired 860 shares at an average price of $23.45 for $20167.0. The insider now directly holds 11,210 shares of CTS Corporation (CTS).

CTS Corporation (CTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -0.11% down over the past 12 months. IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) is 73.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.34% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.4.