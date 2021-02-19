Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 25.63% Upside

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) is 43.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUBI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.63% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.12% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.03, the stock is 8.50% and 24.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 89.96% off its SMA200. CUBI registered 32.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.39.

The stock witnessed a 14.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.05%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has around 867 employees, a market worth around $808.49M and $543.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.99 and Fwd P/E is 7.24. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 247.93% and -5.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Customers Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.66 with sales reaching $129.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.50% in year-over-year returns.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI), with 2.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.02% while institutional investors hold 87.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.52M, and float is at 29.15M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 80.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.57 million shares valued at $83.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the CUBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.44 million shares valued at $27.32 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.63 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $18.23 million, while Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $14.05 million.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ehst Richard A, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Ehst Richard A sold 3,948 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $26.79 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Customers Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Ehst Richard A (President and COO) sold a total of 3,552 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $26.92 per share for $95623.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the CUBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Issa Steven (Special Advisor to the CEO) disposed off 2,921 shares at an average price of $26.92 for $78641.0. The insider now directly holds 22,476 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI).

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) that is trading 5.70% up over the past 12 months. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is -28.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.73.