Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) – The 14.94% Upside Potential Remains

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is 12.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.70 and a high of $336.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DECK stock was last observed hovering at around $323.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $380.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.33% off the consensus price target high of $451.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -1.01% lower than the price target low of $320.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $323.23, the stock is 3.19% and 5.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 36.42% off its SMA200. DECK registered 60.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $313.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $259.99.

The stock witnessed a 0.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.36%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $9.00B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.97 and Fwd P/E is 22.50. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.71% and -3.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $429.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Top Institutional Holders

555 institutions hold shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), with 401.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 101.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.11M, and float is at 27.77M with Short Float at 2.92%. Institutions hold 100.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.21 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.95% of the DECK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.32 million shares valued at $951.19 million to account for 11.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.51 million shares representing 8.92% and valued at over $552.84 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $298.87 million.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shanahan Lauri M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shanahan Lauri M sold 1,459 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $326.53 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10048.0 shares.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Lafitte David E. (COO) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $294.17 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25886.0 shares of the DECK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Powers David (President & CEO) disposed off 5,674 shares at an average price of $325.00 for $1.84 million. The insider now directly holds 79,436 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK).

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading 105.66% up over the past 12 months. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is 41.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.