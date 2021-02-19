Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is -0.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $2.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DVD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.25, the stock is -0.20% and 3.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 35.42% off its SMA200. DVD registered 27.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2709 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7660.

The stock witnessed a -6.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.97%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $81.45M and $21.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.26% and -15.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dover Motorsports Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD), with 5.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.79% while institutional investors hold 52.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.84M, and float is at 15.01M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 43.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.9 million shares valued at $2.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the DVD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eidelman Virant Capital with 1.16 million shares valued at $2.64 million to account for 6.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 0.92 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $2.09 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $0.9 million.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.

Dover Motorsports Inc. (DVD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) that is trading 30.77% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13700.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.