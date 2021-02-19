DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 34.4% Upside

DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is -1.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.26 and a high of $18.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DSPG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.68% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.40, the stock is -2.32% and -1.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 4.62% off its SMA200. DSPG registered 8.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.32.

The stock witnessed a -5.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.99%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) has around 340 employees, a market worth around $383.27M and $114.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.43. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.84% and -12.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DSP Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $31.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year.

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in DSP Group Inc. (DSPG), with 1.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.06% while institutional investors hold 97.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.56M, and float is at 21.57M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 89.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.57 million shares valued at $59.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.12% of the DSPG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Senvest Management LLC with 1.76 million shares valued at $23.19 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.51 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $19.9 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $19.24 million.

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seligsohn Gabi, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Seligsohn Gabi sold 2,961 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $16.56 per share for a total of $49040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33484.0 shares.

DSP Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Seligsohn Gabi (Director) sold a total of 12,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $17.18 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33484.0 shares of the DSPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Levy Dror (VP and CFO) disposed off 6,750 shares at an average price of $17.33 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 75,500 shares of DSP Group Inc. (DSPG).

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 27.61% up over the past 12 months. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is 37.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.14.