Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

86 institutions hold shares in Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI), with 8.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.05% while institutional investors hold 35.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.48M, and float is at 19.17M with Short Float at 4.56%. Institutions hold 24.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.28 million shares valued at $9.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.79% of the DYAI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.27 million shares valued at $6.85 million to account for 4.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bandera Partners LLC which holds 0.48 million shares representing 1.79% and valued at over $3.61 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $2.28 million.

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) is 11.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $10.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DYAI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is 0.59% and 3.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -15.79% off its SMA200. DYAI registered 5.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.83.

The stock witnessed a 7.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.26%, and is -2.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $151.31M and $1.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 138.65% and -45.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dyadic International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $300k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 43.87% up over the past 12 months. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is 51.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.59.