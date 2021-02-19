Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

20 institutions hold shares in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), with 19.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.80% while institutional investors hold 40.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.59M, and float is at 32.05M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 18.83% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 1.19 million shares valued at $2.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.34% of the DLNG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.99 million shares valued at $2.49 million to account for 2.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.24 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $0.61 million, while Barclays PLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 64800.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is 19.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $3.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 8.71% and 14.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 13.87% off its SMA200. DLNG registered 76.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7206 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6202.

The stock witnessed a 4.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.65%, and is 8.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.14 and Fwd P/E is 4.28. Distance from 52-week low is 205.10% and -24.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Dynagas LNG Partners LP quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $33.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading 3.44% up over the past 12 months. GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) is -21.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -433.79% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15480.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.