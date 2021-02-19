Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EIG) is 5.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.53 and a high of $44.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EIG stock was last observed hovering at around $32.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.1% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.1% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $33.95, the stock is 6.97% and 5.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 4.24% at the moment leaves the stock 7.61% off its SMA200. EIG registered -24.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.16.

The stock witnessed a 3.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.85%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $993.38M and $730.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.85 and Fwd P/E is 18.60. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.98% and -24.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Employers Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $160.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG), with 906.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.03% while institutional investors hold 86.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.34M, and float is at 28.06M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 84.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.24 million shares valued at $136.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.62% of the EIG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.97 million shares valued at $89.9 million to account for 10.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.37 million shares representing 8.16% and valued at over $71.62 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $33.01 million.

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by de Figueiredo Joao M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that de Figueiredo Joao M bought 813 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $30.66 per share for a total of $24927.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5022.0 shares.

Employers Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that KRONER JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $30.78 per share for $98496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19796.0 shares of the EIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, MOCKARD JEANNE L (Director) acquired 761 shares at an average price of $32.70 for $24885.0. The insider now directly holds 6,581 shares of Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG).

Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Anthem Inc. (ANTM) that is trading -2.54% down over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 9.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.66.