Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Is Down -17.00% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) is -17.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.27 and a high of $49.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECPG stock was last observed hovering at around $32.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.22% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.02% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.33, the stock is 0.87% and -7.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -10.69% off its SMA200. ECPG registered -6.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.54.

The stock witnessed a -0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.22%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.70 and Fwd P/E is 3.60. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.72% and -34.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Encore Capital Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.13 with sales reaching $375.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Top Institutional Holders

303 institutions hold shares in Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG), with 620.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.98% while institutional investors hold 125.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.48M, and float is at 29.93M with Short Float at 11.71%. Institutions hold 123.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.83 million shares valued at $188.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.42% of the ECPG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Broad Run Investment Management, LLC with 3.22 million shares valued at $124.13 million to account for 10.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.06 million shares representing 9.76% and valued at over $118.09 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.11% of the shares totaling 2.23 million with a market value of $86.82 million.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hannam Wendy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hannam Wendy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $31.01 per share for a total of $77525.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26706.0 shares.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is trading -17.57% down over the past 12 months. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) is -14.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.17.