Enviva Partners LP (EVA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 13.74% Change This Year

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE: EVA) is 13.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.63 and a high of $53.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVA stock was last observed hovering at around $52.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.65% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -20.14% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.66, the stock is 1.87% and 8.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48148.0 and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 25.36% off its SMA200. EVA registered 34.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.79.

The stock witnessed a 10.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.29%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) has around 1039 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $798.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.03 and Fwd P/E is 33.18. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.41% and -4.26% from its 52-week high.

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enviva Partners LP (EVA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enviva Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $289.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.20% in year-over-year returns.

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) Top Institutional Holders

120 institutions hold shares in Enviva Partners LP (EVA), with 361.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 57.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.77M, and float is at 25.77M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 57.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 13.59 million shares valued at $617.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.16% of the EVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. with 1.46 million shares valued at $66.48 million to account for 3.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 0.69 million shares representing 1.74% and valued at over $27.84 million, while American Century Companies, Inc. holds 1.69% of the shares totaling 0.67 million with a market value of $27.11 million.

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Enviva Partners LP (EVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by REILLY WILLIAM K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REILLY WILLIAM K bought 1,353 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $41.38 per share for a total of $55987.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31758.0 shares.

Enviva Partners LP (EVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading 63.88% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.55% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.