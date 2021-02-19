Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) is 19.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $19.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVLO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.86% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -31.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.45, the stock is -12.36% and 10.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock 115.21% off its SMA200. EVLO registered 121.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 177.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.80.

The stock witnessed a -6.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 206.14%, and is -10.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 11.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 380.07% and -27.49% from its 52-week high.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.70% this year.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO), with 240.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 87.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.17M, and float is at 19.99M with Short Float at 10.70%. Institutions hold 87.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 22.9 million shares valued at $120.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.24% of the EVLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.8 million shares valued at $82.25 million to account for 14.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbourvest Partners, LLC which holds 3.06 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $16.14 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $13.22 million.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 130,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $1.95 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.13 million shares.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Epstein David R (Director) bought a total of 7,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $6.66 per share for $51261.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17700.0 shares of the EVLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Liu Xiaoli Jacqueline (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $5.17 for $15510.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO).