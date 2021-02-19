Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:FPI Stock Is Going Next

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) is 33.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.05 and a high of $12.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FPI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -36.82% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -55.07% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.63, the stock is 3.99% and 18.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 52.65% off its SMA200. FPI registered 76.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.98.

The stock witnessed a 8.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.83%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $337.50M and $54.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.29% and -3.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farmland Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $21.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 436.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI), with 4.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.65% while institutional investors hold 60.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.21M, and float is at 25.05M with Short Float at 5.47%. Institutions hold 51.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with over 2.82 million shares valued at $24.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.60% of the FPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.96 million shares valued at $17.06 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.63 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $10.83 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 3.58% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $6.99 million.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pittman Paul A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Pittman Paul A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $8.49 per share for a total of $8490.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.47 million shares.

Farmland Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Good John A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $8.03 per share for $80300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28265.0 shares of the FPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Pittman Paul A (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $8.23 for $8230.0. The insider now directly holds 2,465,603 shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI).

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -23.53% down over the past 12 months. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -32.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.64.