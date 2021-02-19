Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Volatility At 1.72%, Should You Add A Position?

89 institutions hold shares in Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), with 347.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 25.67% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 25.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with over 0.8 million shares valued at $7.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.28% of the FDUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with 0.63 million shares valued at $6.19 million to account for 2.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are West Family Investments, Inc. which holds 0.48 million shares representing 1.98% and valued at over $4.77 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 1.63% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $3.93 million.

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is 7.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.44 and a high of $15.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FDUS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.03, the stock is 4.33% and 6.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 29.72% off its SMA200. FDUS registered -8.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.68.

The stock witnessed a 3.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.11%, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.80 and Fwd P/E is 9.61. Distance from 52-week low is 216.17% and -10.07% from its 52-week high.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidus Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $20.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HYMAN CHARLES D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HYMAN CHARLES D bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $9.84 per share for a total of $19680.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25200.0 shares.

Fidus Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Tune Edward X. (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $9.43 per share for $28290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the FDUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Sherard Shelby E acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.36 for $46800.0. The insider now directly holds 31,660 shares of Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS).