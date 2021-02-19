First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Volatility At 3.79%, Should You Add A Position?

205 institutions hold shares in First Foundation Inc. (FFWM), with 5.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.45% while institutional investors hold 71.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.63M, and float is at 39.11M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 62.52% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.09 million shares valued at $61.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.93% of the FFWM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.97 million shares valued at $59.32 million to account for 6.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.08 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $27.14 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $24.79 million.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) is 8.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.01 and a high of $22.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFWM stock was last observed hovering at around $21.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.58% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.62% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.69, the stock is 2.28% and 5.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67707.0 and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 30.93% off its SMA200. FFWM registered 29.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.32.

The stock witnessed a 0.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.59%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $978.22M and $243.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.54 and Fwd P/E is 10.49. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.79% and -2.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Foundation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $64.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.60% in year-over-year returns.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRIGGS MAX, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRIGGS MAX sold 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $21.75 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30041.0 shares.

First Foundation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that KELLER ULRICH E. JR (Chairman) sold a total of 9,285 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $18.88 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.32 million shares of the FFWM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, KELLER ULRICH E. JR (Chairman) disposed off 15,715 shares at an average price of $18.95 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 1,329,759 shares of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM).

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) that is 10.57% higher over the past 12 months. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) is -24.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.7.