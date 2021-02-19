Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

230 institutions hold shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP), with 12.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.28% while institutional investors hold 96.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.36M, and float is at 34.44M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 69.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.1 million shares valued at $170.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the FDP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.99 million shares valued at $120.08 million to account for 10.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.87 million shares representing 8.17% and valued at over $88.72 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $68.74 million.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) is 5.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.25 and a high of $37.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FDP stock was last observed hovering at around $25.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.65% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.21% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.34, the stock is -0.05% and 0.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 5.37% off its SMA200. FDP registered -13.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.19.

The stock witnessed a 2.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.60%, and is -4.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $4.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.35 and Fwd P/E is 14.44. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.14% and -32.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $995.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 405.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beard Charles Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beard Charles Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $26.43 per share for a total of $26432.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2126.0 shares.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $24.95 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.85 million shares of the FDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 927 shares at an average price of $24.01 for $22260.0. The insider now directly holds 6,873,951 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP).

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) that is trading 13.05% up over the past 12 months. Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) is -2.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.81.