Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) up 33.25% since start of the year

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) is 33.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GMDA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.59% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.18, the stock is 16.63% and 20.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 85.95% off its SMA200. GMDA registered 145.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 157.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.58.

The stock witnessed a 13.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.32%, and is -10.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.14% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 330.00% and -25.47% from its 52-week high.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.90% this year.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA), with 15.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.84% while institutional investors hold 49.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.47M, and float is at 38.44M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 33.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.68 million shares valued at $47.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the GMDA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 2.14 million shares valued at $8.9 million to account for 3.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rock Springs Capital Management, LP which holds 2.02 million shares representing 3.42% and valued at over $8.37 million, while Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $7.84 million.