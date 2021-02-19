Genesco Inc. (GCO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

220 institutions hold shares in Genesco Inc. (GCO), with 889.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.93% while institutional investors hold 103.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.28M, and float is at 14.10M with Short Float at 5.17%. Institutions hold 97.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.3 million shares valued at $69.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.32% of the GCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.39 million shares valued at $41.86 million to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.3 million shares representing 8.67% and valued at over $28.0 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.83% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $22.07 million.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is 48.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $45.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GCO stock was last observed hovering at around $44.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.29% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -23.81% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.57, the stock is 8.08% and 25.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81223.0 and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 81.39% off its SMA200. GCO registered 17.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.00.

The stock witnessed a 17.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.07%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) has around 22050 employees, a market worth around $683.26M and $1.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.80. Distance from 52-week low is 708.16% and -2.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Genesco Inc. (GCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genesco Inc. (GCO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genesco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.96 with sales reaching $617.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Genesco Inc. (GCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARSHALL THURGOOD JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $39.15 per share for a total of $78296.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14277.0 shares.

Genesco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Dennis Robert J (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $21.16 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the GCO stock.

Genesco Inc. (GCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) that is trading 32.36% up over the past 12 months. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is 11.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.11.