Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GBCI) is 12.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.58 and a high of $52.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBCI stock was last observed hovering at around $51.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.92% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.85% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $51.45, the stock is 2.80% and 7.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 30.29% off its SMA200. GBCI registered 18.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.73.

The stock witnessed a 2.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.99%, and is -1.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has around 2946 employees, a market worth around $4.91B and $627.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.37 and Fwd P/E is 20.11. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.57% and -2.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $160.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.00% in year-over-year returns.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Top Institutional Holders

378 institutions hold shares in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI), with 470.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 71.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.41M, and float is at 94.80M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 71.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.53 million shares valued at $530.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.08% of the GBCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.71 million shares valued at $279.1 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.32 million shares representing 3.48% and valued at over $106.34 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 3.21% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $141.11 million.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boyles David C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Boyles David C sold 27,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $35.79 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30535.0 shares.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Cladouhos Sherry Leigh (Director) bought a total of 1,140 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $35.00 per share for $39900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1140.0 shares of the GBCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, COPHER RON J (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $28.43 for $99505.0. The insider now directly holds 52,083 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI).

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -21.51% down over the past 12 months. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is 43.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.95.