Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is 27.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $19.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAND stock was last observed hovering at around $18.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -12.73% lower than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.60, the stock is 9.49% and 18.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 22.39% off its SMA200. LAND registered 33.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.22.

The stock witnessed a 15.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.96%, and is 4.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.55% and -2.41% from its 52-week high.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gladstone Land Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $14.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND), with 37.84k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 35.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.99M, and float is at 21.55M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 35.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.52 million shares valued at $22.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.29% of the LAND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.28 million shares valued at $19.22 million to account for 5.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bowen Hanes & Company, Inc. which holds 0.5 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $7.32 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $5.54 million.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ENGLISH MICHELA A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ENGLISH MICHELA A sold 385 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $10.84 per share for a total of $4173.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845.0 shares.

Gladstone Land Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that LiCalsi Michael (General Counsel and Secretary) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $10.08 per share for $8064.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1485.0 shares of the LAND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Parrish Lewis (CFO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $10.13 for $5065.0. The insider now directly holds 3,500 shares of Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND).

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) that is trading -2.85% down over the past 12 months. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) is 25.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.34% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.