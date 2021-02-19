Here are the top Institutional holders of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) shares

82 institutions hold shares in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR), with 135.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.69% while institutional investors hold 50.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.71M, and float is at 9.35M with Short Float at 5.77%. Institutions hold 49.59% of the Float.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) is 66.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $10.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACOR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -72.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -72.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.88, the stock is -6.42% and 19.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -7.28% at the moment leaves the stock 46.80% off its SMA200. ACOR registered -32.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.69.

The stock witnessed a -13.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.35%, and is -7.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 8.24% over the month.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) has around 344 employees, a market worth around $65.77M and $165.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.29. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.46% and -37.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.48 with sales reaching $34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.70% in year-over-year returns.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) that is trading -7.34% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.22.