Here are the top Institutional holders of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) shares

204 institutions hold shares in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM), with 779.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.68% while institutional investors hold 95.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.01M, and float is at 28.20M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 93.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 2.61 million shares valued at $37.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.99% of the ECOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 2.32 million shares valued at $33.56 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Driehaus Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.1 million shares representing 7.25% and valued at over $30.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.83% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $31.64 million.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) is 58.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.39 and a high of $28.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECOM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.53% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -15.32% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.37, the stock is 10.76% and 33.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 55.48% off its SMA200. ECOM registered 151.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.14.

The stock witnessed a 32.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.41%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.44% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) has around 725 employees, a market worth around $733.95M and $145.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.53 and Fwd P/E is 25.00. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 477.89% and -12.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $37.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 418.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.90% in year-over-year returns.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUCKLEY TIMOTHY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUCKLEY TIMOTHY sold 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $25.68 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90930.0 shares.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Spitz David J (President and CEO) sold a total of 134,637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $25.60 per share for $3.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ECOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Spitz David J (President and CEO) disposed off 46,434 shares at an average price of $26.02 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 251,839 shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 28.07% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -19.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.94% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.