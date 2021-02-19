Here are the top Institutional holders of First Busey Corporation (BUSE) shares

195 institutions hold shares in First Busey Corporation (BUSE), with 4.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.99% while institutional investors hold 55.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.59M, and float is at 49.49M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 50.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.88 million shares valued at $83.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.11% of the BUSE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.75 million shares valued at $43.72 million to account for 5.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.42 million shares representing 4.44% and valued at over $38.44 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $33.08 million.

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSE) is 3.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $25.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BUSE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.64% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.39% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.22, the stock is 0.24% and 0.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96391.0 and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 17.52% off its SMA200. BUSE registered -13.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.56.

The stock witnessed a -5.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.21%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) has around 1531 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $326.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.14 and Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.00% and -14.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Busey Corporation (BUSE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Busey Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $98.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

First Busey Corporation (BUSE) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at First Busey Corporation (BUSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRADSHAW STANLEY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRADSHAW STANLEY J bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $16.50 per share for a total of $19800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24600.0 shares.

First Busey Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that King Stephen V (Director) bought a total of 27,058 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $18.44 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the BUSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31, BRADSHAW STANLEY J (Director) acquired 2,100 shares at an average price of $16.80 for $35275.0. The insider now directly holds 23,400 shares of First Busey Corporation (BUSE).

First Busey Corporation (BUSE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI) that is trading -11.49% down over the past 12 months. Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) is -19.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.