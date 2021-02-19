Here are the top Institutional holders of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) shares

214 institutions hold shares in Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.15% while institutional investors hold 101.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.29M, and float is at 38.72M with Short Float at 15.65%. Institutions hold 97.00% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 2.88 million shares valued at $105.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.78% of the HCAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.7 million shares valued at $98.7 million to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.62 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $95.79 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.96% of the shares totaling 2.53 million with a market value of $110.19 million.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) is 14.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.48 and a high of $55.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCAT stock was last observed hovering at around $50.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.05% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -34.51% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.77, the stock is -2.83% and 8.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 37.75% off its SMA200. HCAT registered 61.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.72.

The stock witnessed a 6.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.20%, and is -5.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $179.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.73% and -9.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Health Catalyst Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $52.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -295.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.80% in year-over-year returns.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider Activity

A total of 139 insider transactions have happened at Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Orenstein Daniel H., the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Orenstein Daniel H. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $52.87 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58046.0 shares.

Health Catalyst Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Llewelyn Linda (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 1,717 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $49.15 per share for $84390.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22387.0 shares of the HCAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Horstmeier Paul (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 10,750 shares at an average price of $49.44 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 72,690 shares of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT).