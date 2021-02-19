Here are the top Institutional holders of Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) shares

230 institutions hold shares in Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR), with 13.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.21% while institutional investors hold 101.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.53M, and float is at 17.59M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 56.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.68 million shares valued at $162.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.50% of the IPAR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.93 million shares valued at $71.95 million to account for 6.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 1.45 million shares representing 4.60% and valued at over $54.2 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $46.53 million.

Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) is 11.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.20 and a high of $70.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPAR stock was last observed hovering at around $66.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $59.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.35% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -23.13% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.72, the stock is 4.37% and 10.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 82651.0 and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 38.20% off its SMA200. IPAR registered -2.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.88.

The stock witnessed a 9.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.75%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) has around 402 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $532.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.72 and Fwd P/E is 48.54. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.01% and -3.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inter Parfums Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $175.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENBERG RUSSELL, the company’s EX VP AND CFO. SEC filings show that GREENBERG RUSSELL sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $69.04 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

Inter Parfums Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that GREENBERG RUSSELL (EX VP AND CFO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $66.06 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7500.0 shares of the IPAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, GARCIA PELAYO FREDERIC (DirExprt InterparfumsSA) disposed off 2,400 shares at an average price of $64.03 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR).

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading 35.12% up over the past 12 months. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is 17.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.31% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.