Here are the top Institutional holders of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) shares

211 institutions hold shares in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT), with 3.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.95% while institutional investors hold 102.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.25M, and float is at 17.10M with Short Float at 10.98%. Institutions hold 85.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.98 million shares valued at $120.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.64% of the LMAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 1.89 million shares valued at $76.67 million to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.1 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $35.84 million, while Geneva Capital Management LLC holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $38.14 million.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) is 19.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.76 and a high of $50.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $48.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.43% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -38.49% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.47, the stock is 1.71% and 13.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88610.0 and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 45.02% off its SMA200. LMAT registered 58.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.61.

The stock witnessed a 8.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.95%, and is 1.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) has around 454 employees, a market worth around $953.40M and $122.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.74 and Fwd P/E is 42.63. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.37% and -4.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $35.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.90% in year-over-year returns.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roush John A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Roush John A sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $36.42 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Pellegrino Joseph P JR (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 30,802 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $41.35 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5673.0 shares of the LMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Kamke Trent G (Senior V. P., Operations) disposed off 18,609 shares at an average price of $39.99 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 2,838 shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT).

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading 61.50% up over the past 12 months. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) is -5.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.19% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.69.