Here are the top Institutional holders of Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) shares

402 institutions hold shares in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS), with 459.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.88% while institutional investors hold 100.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.36M, and float is at 23.92M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 98.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.11 million shares valued at $374.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.67% of the LFUS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.04 million shares valued at $518.75 million to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.89 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $334.29 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $257.97 million.

Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is 4.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.63 and a high of $287.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LFUS stock was last observed hovering at around $270.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.11% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.46% off the consensus price target high of $316.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.32% lower than the price target low of $240.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $267.16, the stock is 0.41% and 2.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 32.23% off its SMA200. LFUS registered 42.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $267.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $219.41.

The stock witnessed a -4.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.44%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $6.48B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.68 and Fwd P/E is 29.03. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.80% and -7.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Littelfuse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.87 with sales reaching $417.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.70% in year-over-year returns.

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stafford Ryan K, the company’s EVP, CLO, CHRO & Corp Secy. SEC filings show that Stafford Ryan K sold 2,919 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $275.00 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21225.0 shares.

Littelfuse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Stafford Ryan K (EVP, CLO, CHRO & Corp Secy) sold a total of 7,184 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $275.00 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21225.0 shares of the LFUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, MAJOR JOHN E (Director) disposed off 2,647 shares at an average price of $270.22 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 21,385 shares of Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS).

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is 11.97% higher over the past 12 months. Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) is -21.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.