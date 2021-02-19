Here are the top Institutional holders of Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) shares

201 institutions hold shares in Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB), with 5.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.30% while institutional investors hold 75.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.17M, and float is at 47.02M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 67.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.75 million shares valued at $80.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.78% of the EBSB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.9 million shares valued at $58.16 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.95 million shares representing 5.63% and valued at over $30.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $24.81 million.

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB) is 9.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.88 and a high of $18.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBSB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.39% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.31, the stock is 2.91% and 6.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 29.10% off its SMA200. EBSB registered -9.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.26.

The stock witnessed a 1.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.17%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) has around 464 employees, a market worth around $848.61M and $252.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.63 and Fwd P/E is 10.82. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.67% and -10.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meridian Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $50.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Capital Inc. (FCAP) that is trading -25.76% down over the past 12 months. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) is 4.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.