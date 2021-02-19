Here are the top Institutional holders of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) shares

604 institutions hold shares in Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH), with 387.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 99.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.70M, and float is at 55.27M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 98.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 5.79 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the MOH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.58 million shares valued at $1.19 billion to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.25 million shares representing 8.84% and valued at over $960.06 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.38% of the shares totaling 3.78 million with a market value of $692.56 million.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is 1.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.85 and a high of $246.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOH stock was last observed hovering at around $216.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $246.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.17% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -8.06% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $216.11, the stock is 0.77% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 11.03% off its SMA200. MOH registered 40.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $201.85.

The stock witnessed a -1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.27%, and is 4.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $12.81B and $19.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.23 and Fwd P/E is 13.68. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.12% and -12.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molina Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.6 with sales reaching $6.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.50% in year-over-year returns.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROMNEY RONNA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROMNEY RONNA sold 375 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $222.85 per share for a total of $83569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18636.0 shares.

Molina Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Carruthers Garrey (Director) sold a total of 925 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $217.19 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5739.0 shares of the MOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, ROMNEY RONNA (Director) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $217.80 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 19,011 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading -0.05% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.21% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.