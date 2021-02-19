Here are the top Institutional holders of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) shares

82 institutions hold shares in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.68% while institutional investors hold 94.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.25M, and float is at 12.44M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 87.40% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.08 million shares valued at $10.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.99% of the NGS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.02 million shares valued at $8.63 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 0.86 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $8.17 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $7.26 million.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE: NGS) is 8.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $12.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.25, the stock is 11.34% and 4.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 72979.0 and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 22.31% off its SMA200. NGS registered -8.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.30.

The stock witnessed a 10.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.59%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $138.89M and $70.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 129.75. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 291.22% and -16.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.80%).

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $14.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.10% in year-over-year returns.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hazlett James R, the company’s VP — Technical Services. SEC filings show that Hazlett James R sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $30000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71147.0 shares.

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading 23.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 31580.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.57.