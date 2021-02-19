Here are the top Institutional holders of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) shares

222 institutions hold shares in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE), with 3.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.93% while institutional investors hold 83.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.66M, and float is at 28.22M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 75.06% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.32 million shares valued at $65.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.79% of the UVE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.15 million shares valued at $43.62 million to account for 10.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.64 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $22.66 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $22.24 million.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is -10.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.74 and a high of $24.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UVE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.8% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.53, the stock is -6.34% and -8.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -15.44% off its SMA200. UVE registered -43.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.41.

The stock witnessed a -13.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.94%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) has around 805 employees, a market worth around $430.39M and $1.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.20. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.96% and -45.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1 with sales reaching $263.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.50% this year.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOWNES SEAN P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DOWNES SEAN P bought 7,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $12.43 per share for a total of $95693.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that Campos Kimberly D (CIO & CAO) bought a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $12.01 per share for $4204.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3117.0 shares of the UVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, Springer Jon (President and CRO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.71 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 550,024 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE).

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCI Group Inc. (HCI) that is trading 27.76% up over the past 12 months. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is 40.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -87.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.