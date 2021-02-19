Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC)

18 institutions hold shares in California Resources Corporation (CRC), with 6.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.98% while institutional investors hold 77.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.50M, and float is at 76.41M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 71.04% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 18.31 million shares valued at $431.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.98% of the CRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CarVal Investors, LP with 2.2 million shares valued at $51.93 million to account for 2.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.68 million shares representing 2.01% and valued at over $39.53 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $2.36 million.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is 11.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.99 and a high of $28.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $26.22, the stock is 7.61% and 12.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 25.63% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.87.

The stock witnessed a 6.24% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.22%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) has around 1250 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $1.87B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 138.58% and -6.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for California Resources Corporation (CRC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

California Resources Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $285.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.90% year-over-year.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at California Resources Corporation (CRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 6,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $24.97 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.27 million shares.

California Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $25.02 per share for $52542.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.28 million shares of the CRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) disposed off 3,700 shares at an average price of $25.03 for $92611.0. The insider now directly holds 19,281,137 shares of California Resources Corporation (CRC).