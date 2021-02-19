Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD)

227 institutions hold shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), with 1.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.55% while institutional investors hold 89.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.86M, and float is at 63.41M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 87.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jennison Associates LLC with over 5.06 million shares valued at $66.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.79% of the GLDD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.0 million shares valued at $65.81 million to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.96 million shares representing 7.63% and valued at over $47.14 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $32.53 million.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is 11.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $15.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLDD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $17.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.9% off the consensus price target high of $17.05 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.65% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.68, the stock is 1.31% and 8.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 38.49% off its SMA200. GLDD registered 34.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.88%.

The stock witnessed a 5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.91%, and is -3.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has around 385 employees, a market worth around $955.67M and $725.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.69 and Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.48% and -8.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $186.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 383.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.40% in year-over-year returns.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simonelli David E, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Simonelli David E sold 23,024 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that DICKERSON LAWRENCE R (Director) sold a total of 1,735 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $14.30 per share for $24811.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80991.0 shares of the GLDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Simonelli David E (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 56,025 shares at an average price of $14.11 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 308,743 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 34.46% up over the past 12 months. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is 46.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.