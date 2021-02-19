Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC)

188 institutions hold shares in Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC), with 4.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.81% while institutional investors hold 60.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.86M, and float is at 39.13M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 53.79% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.96 million shares valued at $47.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.76% of the HBNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.0 million shares valued at $20.22 million to account for 4.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.84 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $18.61 million, while PL Capital Advisors, LLC holds 3.06% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $21.31 million.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) is 8.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.42 and a high of $17.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBNC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.26, the stock is 1.46% and 5.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 39.04% off its SMA200. HBNC registered 1.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.48.

The stock witnessed a 1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.68%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) has around 839 employees, a market worth around $757.02M and $205.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.09 and Fwd P/E is 12.16. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.61% and -2.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $58.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.90% in year-over-year returns.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Magnuson Michele M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Magnuson Michele M. sold 5,605 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $14.79 per share for a total of $82886.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39714.0 shares.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Kuhn Dennis (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 8,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $14.20 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9065.0 shares of the HBNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, PAIRITZ PETER L (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.85 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 218,155 shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC).

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -4.77% down over the past 12 months. First Merchants Corporation (FRME) is 0.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.64% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.75.