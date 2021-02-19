Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE: HY)

164 institutions hold shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.05% while institutional investors hold 76.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.80M, and float is at 9.71M with Short Float at 3.96%. Institutions hold 57.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.83 million shares valued at $30.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.42% of the HY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.81 million shares valued at $48.08 million to account for 6.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.8 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $29.81 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $20.62 million.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE: HY) is 57.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.25 and a high of $102.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HY stock was last observed hovering at around $97.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.04% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.27% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -9.27% lower than the price target low of $86.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.97, the stock is 0.23% and 26.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 89.47% off its SMA200. HY registered 82.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.24.

The stock witnessed a 19.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.36%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.58 and Fwd P/E is 38.36. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.64% and -8.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $652.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 82 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BUTLER JOHN C JR, the company’s Member of a Group. SEC filings show that BUTLER JOHN C JR bought 104,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $59.04 per share for a total of $6.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that WILLIAMS DAVID B (Member of a Group) bought a total of 104,486 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $59.04 per share for $6.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the HY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, BUTLER HELEN RANKIN (Member of a Group) acquired 104,486 shares at an average price of $59.04 for $6.17 million. The insider now directly holds 191,748 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY).

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wabash National Corporation (WNC) that is trading 34.67% up over the past 12 months. Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is 35.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.79.