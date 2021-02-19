Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)

272 institutions hold shares in Monro Inc. (MNRO), with 569.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 114.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.31M, and float is at 32.91M with Short Float at 7.48%. Institutions hold 112.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.06 million shares valued at $269.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.15% of the MNRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 4.48 million shares valued at $181.86 million to account for 13.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.48 million shares representing 10.42% and valued at over $141.37 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 9.76% of the shares totaling 3.26 million with a market value of $132.39 million.

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is 19.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.09 and a high of $64.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNRO stock was last observed hovering at around $63.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.76% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -59.27% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.71, the stock is 5.27% and 14.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 23.52% off its SMA200. MNRO registered 4.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.23.

The stock witnessed a 8.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.52%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) has around 8184 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 118.20 and Fwd P/E is 32.67. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.77% and -1.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monro Inc. (MNRO) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $297.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Monro Inc. (MNRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOLOMON PETER J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SOLOMON PETER J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $64.01 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Monro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that SOLOMON PETER J (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $62.43 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the MNRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, SOLOMON PETER J (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $61.61 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 382,569 shares of Monro Inc. (MNRO).

Monro Inc. (MNRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) that is trading 5.73% up over the past 12 months. Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is 19.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.22.