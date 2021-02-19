Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC)

183 institutions hold shares in Premier Financial Corp. (PFC), with 811.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.18% while institutional investors hold 66.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.30M, and float is at 36.48M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 65.23% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $79.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.26% of the PFC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.54 million shares valued at $39.58 million to account for 6.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.83 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $28.47 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 3.69% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $21.4 million.

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) is 24.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.98 and a high of $30.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.88% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.67% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.60, the stock is 2.12% and 13.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78547.0 and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 45.19% off its SMA200. PFC registered 2.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.07.

The stock witnessed a 10.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.95%, and is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) has around 699 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $188.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.83 and Fwd P/E is 10.13. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.47% and -6.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Premier Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $55.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.80% in year-over-year returns.

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHIRALDI RICHARD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHIRALDI RICHARD J sold 3,602 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $22.78 per share for a total of $82054.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54044.0 shares.

Premier Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Nohra Jude J. sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $22.82 per share for $22820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6707.0 shares of the PFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, Hileman Donald P. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $18.21 for $18210.0. The insider now directly holds 74,664 shares of Premier Financial Corp. (PFC).