Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE: FLOW)

248 institutions hold shares in SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW), with 510.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 100.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.13M, and float is at 41.72M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 99.74% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.43 million shares valued at $372.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.24% of the FLOW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.83 million shares valued at $206.93 million to account for 11.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.16 million shares representing 9.86% and valued at over $178.23 million, while Impax Asset Management Group Plc holds 5.16% of the shares totaling 2.18 million with a market value of $93.29 million.

SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) is -0.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.74 and a high of $63.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLOW stock was last observed hovering at around $58.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.47% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -36.67% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.40, the stock is 2.23% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 26.08% off its SMA200. FLOW registered 39.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.19.

The stock witnessed a 3.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.21%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $1.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.17 and Fwd P/E is 23.55. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.68% and -9.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SPX FLOW Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $333.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larios Jose, the company’s Pres., Power & Energy & Indus.. SEC filings show that Larios Jose sold 1,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $32.23 per share for a total of $37387.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11295.0 shares.

SPX FLOW Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Larios Jose (Pres., Power & Energy & Indus.) sold a total of 1,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $34.29 per share for $54315.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10871.0 shares of the FLOW stock.

SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading 16.91% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.